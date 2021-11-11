16- year- old raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

A migrant worker was booked for raping, threatening and impregnating a Class-10 student.

The victim is four months pregnant and undergoing treatment at the one-stop centre of the civil hospital. The matter came to light after the 16-year-old victim complained of a severe stomach ache. When she was taken to a clinic, it was found that she was four months pregnant.

The victim’s mother said that Lal Bahadur had barged into her daughter’s room late at night and threatened to kill her. He raped her and fled. The victim remained quiet because she was scared.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.