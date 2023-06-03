A local court has convicted a government school teacher of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over 16 years after the crime took place. Chandigarh: Govt teacher convicted of kidnapping minor female student in 2007

The convict, Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Sector 19 and taught Hindi at a government model senior secondary school in the city when he had kidnapped the minor student in March 2007.

The girl’s father had told the police that he ran a business in Chandigarh and lived with his family, including a daughter, 15, and son, 12, who were students of the said government school.

The father stated in the complaint that his daughter left home for Shiv Temple, Sector 20-D, around 7 pm in March 2007, but never returned home. After he could not locate her, he filed a missing person complaint with the police.

He raised suspicions against his daughter’s Hindi teacher, as he had recently gifted her a portable CD player on her birthday. The police launched a probe and traced the girl to Bageshwar in Uttarakhand after five days, while the teacher remained missing.

The accused teacher was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of a minor girl) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on March 6, 2007. The charges were framed in September 2007 and the teacher was declared proclaimed offender in 2009.

He was arrested in 2023 after police tracked him in Chandigarh. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.

Tanbir Dhaliwal