1,600 shirts stolen from Ludhiana factory: Trader, workers booked

Member of various social and religious organisations and local trader Bittu Gumbar has been booked by Tibba police for buying stolen material from a factory worker and his son.

The police have also booked the father-son duo for stealing 1,600 shirts from a factory where they work. They were identified as Vikas Chhabra and his father Amarjeet Chhabra of Gandhi Nagar.

The FIR was lodged following the complaint of one Kunal Kumar of Banda Bahadur Colony, who owns a washing and dyeing factory in Karamsar Colony of Tibba area. On July 2, Vikas had slept inside the factory. Next morning, when Kunal found the factory locked from outside, he made several calls to Vikas who did not answer. The lock was broken open and 1,600 shirts were found stolen.

Kumar added that he traced the accused, who confessed to stealing the shirts and selling them to Bittu Gumbar, who runs a shop near Clock Tower. The accused had promised to pay him back, but later refused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh said that a case was registered against the accused under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 454 (house trespassing) and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.