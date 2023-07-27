Ludhiana: No upkeep of damaged road troubles residents

The 16km stretch of Rahon Road is damaged and riddled with numerous potholes. Road from Khawajke village till Mattewara, which falls under the jurisdiction of the public works department (PWD) is in much worse condition. It has not been recarpeted for the past 15 years. The poor condition of the road has led to many accidents over the years.

Damaged road in Rohan road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Residents are irked as the work of road reconstruction has not begun even after the supporters of MLA Hardip Mundian put up banners congratulating him on the clearance of the budget for road reconstruction.

Sanjay Kumar, a property dealer who has his shop on Rahon Road, is urging the authorities to quickly re-carpet the road for ensuring the safety of the people. He added that he has been running a shop on the roadside for the last 15 years and the condition of the road is getting worse with each passing day.

Brij Bhushan, a resident of Mahavir Homes near Rahon Road, is concerned about the accidents caused due to the condition of the road. He further added that the state government is highlighting its success on various matters meanwhile, on the other hand, they are unable to provide the citizens with basic amenities like proper roads.

“Rahon Road is going to be recarpeted under the central road and infrastructure fund. The funds from the Central government were released in the month of March this year, however, the state government has not released them yet. I have written a letter to the deputy commissioner two days back regarding the same,” said Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) PWD Amit Soni.

Jatinder Singh, another resident, pointed out regarding a neglected stretch from Basti Jodhewal Chowk to Meharban Octroi, which is under the municipal corporation’s (MC) responsibility. “Even though it was recarpeted two years ago, the road now has multiple potholes and uneven manholes, making it dangerous for commuters,” said Singh.

Residents also raised concerns about open manholes on the road which is under the MC jurisdiction. MC trolleys have been stationed at the open manhole for the past 15 days which is causing traffic problems.

MC superintendent engineer Parveen Singla assured that the officials would look into the road’s condition and direct the contractor to repair the potholes and other damaged parts.