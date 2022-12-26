16-member panel formed to oversee preps for G20 summit meetings in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted a 16-member panel to oversee the preparations related to G20 Summit meetings to be held in the union territory next year.

An order issued here by secretary to government Piyush Singla read, “In view of visit of officials from countries and organisations taking part in G20 Summit to J&K, sanction is accorded to constitution of a committee of following officials to oversee the preparations related to the event.”

The 16-member panel will be headed by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), home department, J&K, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Other members of the panel include DGP Dilbag Singh; special DGP (CID) RR Swain; principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Shaleen Kabra; principal secretary, housing and urban development department, Dheeraj Gupta; principal secretary, industries and commerce, Prashant Goyal; principal secretary, public works department (R&B), Shailendra Kumar; principal secretary, power development department, H Rajesh Prasad; principal secretary, higher education, Alok Kumar; ADGP (security) Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal; commissioner secretary, forest and ecology, Sanjeev Verma; Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole; administrative secretary, tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; administrative secretary, culture, Zubair Ahmed; Srinagar municipal corporation commissioner Athar Aamir Ul Sahfi; and J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority vice-chairperson Bashir Ahmed Bhat.

On December 20, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings.

Sinha had called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 meet and said the meetings under India’s presidency were also an opportunity to share Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and showcase its rich cultural heritage.

He also called for roping in students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success.

He had instructed the higher education department to conduct seminars on G20 in universities and educational institutions across the UT.

In September last year, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20. The ministry of external affairs had said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and would convene the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023 for the first time.

This will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state’s special status guaranteed under Article 370 was withdrawn and it was divided into two union territories in August 2019.

The member countries of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON