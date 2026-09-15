16-year-old student’s death in Faridabad : Physical punishment in name of discipline unacceptable in schools, says rights panel

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance on the death of a 16-year-old Class 11 student of a government school in Faridabad, who jumped from the school’s terrace, and observed that there is no place for physical punishment and mental harassment in any educational institution.

According to the order issued on Monday, the commission has called for detailed factual and action taken reports (ATRs) from the concerned authorities. (HT File)

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According to the order issued on Monday, the commission has called for detailed factual and action taken reports (ATRs) from the concerned authorities.

According to news reports cited by the commission, the student allegedly jumped from the terrace of the school’s third-floor building at around 1pm–1.30pm on September 1, after classes had ended. She was taken to hospital by school staff, where she was declared dead from injuries sustained in the fall.

The full bench comprising justice Lalit Batra, chairperson, Kuldip Jain, member (judicial), and Deep Bhatia, Member, noted that the serious nature of the allegations raises grave concerns relating to the safety, dignity, mental health and human rights of children in educational institutions.

“According to the news reports, the student was allegedly punished by a teacher prior to the incident and was reportedly made to stand in the sun for several hours. The school administration has denied these allegations. It has also been reported that, on the complaint of the student’s father, an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to abetment of suicide, was registered and that the police are examining CCTV footage and other facts relating to the incident,” a statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the order, the HHRC observed that there is no place for physical punishment and mental harassment in any educational institution, where the Juvenile justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 provide protection to children against physical punishment and mental harassment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the order, the HHRC observed that there is no place for physical punishment and mental harassment in any educational institution, where the Juvenile justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 provide protection to children against physical punishment and mental harassment. {{/usCountry}}

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“If the allegation that the student was made to stand in the scorching sun for several hours as a form of punishment is found to be true upon investigation, such conduct would not fall within the scope of legitimate discipline. Rather, it would raise serious questions concerning corporal punishment, mental harassment, humiliation and violation of the child’s dignity and psychological well-being,” it said.

The commission also observed that a school is not merely a place for imparting education; educational institutions also have a responsibility towards the care, safety, development and overall well-being of children.

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“Children must be provided with an environment in which they feel safe and are able to seek assistance without fear whenever required. Discipline must never become a means of instilling fear, causing humiliation, inflicting physical suffering or subjecting children to mental trauma. Linking the right to education with the dignity and safety of the child, the commission observed that the right to education is not confined merely to access to a classroom,” the HHRC said.

The commission has asked the principal secretary and director general of the school education department as well as the Faridabad district education officer and the school principal to examine the measures adopted by the school for preventing physical punishment and mental harassment, sensitisation of teachers and staff, the grievance redressal mechanism available to students, and the arrangements for students safety and mental health support.

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It also asked the Faridabad commissioner of police to submit a detailed action taken report regarding the present status of the FIR, the investigation conducted so far, statements recorded, and the circumstances relating to the student’s death.

The police were directed to investigate the allegation that the student was made to stand in the sun for several hours and to ensure the preservation and examination of all relevant CCTV footage covering the classroom, corridors, school premises, staircase, terrace and other relevant locations.

The matter has been fixed for the next hearing on December 3, 2026, and the concerned authorities have been directed to submit their detailed reports before the commission at least one week prior to the scheduled date.