17 girls among 30 children orphaned due to Covid in Haryana

The Haryana government has so far identified 30 children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of them, 17 are girls and 13 boys.

Officials said a majority of the children were orphaned during the second wave after having lost a parent either during the first wave or earlier. Of the 30 children, 23 are siblings and at least 16 live with their grandparents and the rest with other relatives.

They said the number of children who have lost a single parent is likely to go up as the verification process is still on. The number of orphaned children is also likely to be more than 40 once the exercise is completed.

Financial assistance for children

The Haryana government has announced monthly financial assistance for children in non-institutional care with ₹2,500 a child aid to be given to families taking care of orphaned children. This aid will be given till the children turn 18 years old. A sum of ₹12,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of such children every year as other expenses till the children attain the age of 18 years.

For assistance to children in institutional care, the government will give ₹1,500 for each orphaned child every month for upbringing.

At present, 59 childcare institutions are functional in Haryana. This amount will be deposited in the bank account as a recurring deposit and the maturity amount will be given on attaining the age of 21 years, while all other expenses will be borne by the childcare institutions.

Institutional care for adolescent girls

In case of adolescent girls orphaned due to Covid, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. A sum of ₹51,000 will be credited in the accounts of orphan girls under the Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and at the time of their marriage, this amount along with interest will be given to them.