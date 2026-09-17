17-year-old boy booked for raping minor girl in Karnal

The Karnal police on Wednesday booked a 17-year-old boy for alleged sexual assault with a 16-year-old girl at a factory in Taraori town of the district.

A case was registered at the Butana police station. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused is a resident of Kala Majra village. Police said a case has been registered under Section 6 of POCSO and Sections 87, 137, 140 (3) and 351 (3) of the BNS on the complaint of Suman, member of the Child Welfare Committee, Karnal.

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She said that based on secret information, their team visited the survivor’s home and spoke to the family. “Her parents revealed that last week, they discovered their daughter was pregnant. During counselling, the girl informed that the accused called her in March this year and threatened to kill her brother if she failed to show up. The boy, under the pretext of marrying her, took her to a factory, raped her twice, and threatened to kill her brother if she informed anyone,” the CWC member told the police.

The girl told the CWC that after four-five days of the crime, the boy blocked him and nearly a month later, she started facing health complications and was now found to be pregnant. A case was registered at the Butana police station.

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