17-yr-old girl ends life in Ambala, boyfriend booked for abetment

Police have arrested a 21-year-old college student on charges of abetment to suicide after his 17-year-old girlfriend ended her life in Ambala Cantt.

The accused is a resident of Garnala village, which falls under the limits of the Panjokhra police station. His arrest came following a complaint by the deceased’s father.

A tea seller, the complainant told the police that he recently came to know that the youth and his daughter were in a relationship. His daughter had confided in her brother that her boyfriend had promised to marry her, but had later backtracked.

He said his son revealed the matter to him and they had been trying to placate his upset daughter since then.

However, on August 8, she consumed some poisonous substance at night. On finding her unconscious, they took her to the civil hospital, where doctors discharged her the next day after treatment. She continued taking medicines at home for complete recovery.

But on Friday, her situation worsened and she was again taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Inspector Suraj Kumar, in-charge, Parao police station, said on the father’s complaint, they booked the accused under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday and arrested him on Saturday.