8.49 crore robbery in Ludhiana: Court extends police remand of all 18 accused by three days

A local court on Friday extended the police remand by three days of all 18 people, including a woman, arrested by police in connection with the ₹8.49 crore robbery.

At least 10 robbers had robbed ₹ 8.49 crore from the CMS’ office at Aman Park in New Rajguru Nagar on June 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While 12 of the accused were directly involved in the robbery, six were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the robbers.

The police in the court said that a total of ₹7.14 crore robbed money has been recovered so far from the accused, while ₹1.35 crore is yet to be recovered for which the police need the custody of the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Mandeep Singh said that a part of the police investigation is not complete yet. The police are yet to record statements of the accused. The police requested the court to extend the police custody of the accused.

The ACP added that no more arrests were expected in the matter.

A total of 18 accused have been arrested so far, including the masterminds of the robbery –Mandeep Kaur alias Mona and Manjinder Singh, an employee of the CMS, a cash management company.

At least 10 robbers had robbed ₹8.49 crore from the CMS’ office at Aman Park in New Rajguru Nagar on June 10.

On the other hand, the police also suspect the company officials to have given wrong figures of the robbed amount to the police for their personal gains. The police have formed an SIT and summoned the company officials for questioning on Thursday.

CCTV footage helped in cracking case

Movement of two accused, including Mandeep Singh alias Vicky and Harwinder Singh, was captured in the CCTVs installed in Kothey Hari Singh village in Jagraon on June 10. The police rounded them for questioning and cracked the case.

According to police, the police were scanning all the CCTVs installed on the route used by the accused to escape after the robbery. The police noticed movement of both men in the CCTVs which was matching with the timing of the robbery. The police rounded them up and recovered some of the cash from their possession. Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested all the accused directly involved in the robbery.

