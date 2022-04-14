18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal

As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh’s election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak

The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell. He has served BJP in various capacities for over 30 years.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Satyendar Jain said several prominent people have joined the AAP for two reasons. Firstly, they were dismayed by the kind of policies being peddled by the BJP and secondly, they were impressed by the policy of change and the model of governance the AAP has given in other states under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

He added that these people had always been keen on being a part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s revolutionary politics and showed their zest in doing so as soon as the party started its political campaign in the state.

“There are many more people like Dhiman who wish to join the party after being impressed by our policies,” said Jain who is the AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal.

He said more people will be inducted eventually and that another 1,000 members will be roped in by Dhiman and inducted into the party in a few days.

Besides Dhiman, others who joined the party include Jagdish Panwar, a BDC member and BJP block vice-president, block president Devraj Thakur.

Ratan Singh Rathore, who was associated with the political family of the Congress, has also joined the AAP.

Apart from these, Sheesh Ram, Hemant, Ashok Kumar, Ravindra Sharma, Diwakar Sharma, Yashwant Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Ration Lal, Sunil Dutt, Umad Thakur, Pushpendra Kashyap, Rajendra Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Madan Thakur also joined the AAP with their supporters and followers.

