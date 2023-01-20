Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18 Congress Bathinda councilors meet Manpreet Badal

18 Congress Bathinda councilors meet Manpreet Badal

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 08:45 PM IST

Ahead of the two-day Bathinda visit of the union minister and Punjab in charge of the Bharatiya Janta Party Gajendra Shekawat next week, former finance minister Manpreet Badal has started consolidating his political position in Bathinda as 18 Congress councilors of the municipal corporation met him on Friday.

Five-time MLA Manpreet Badal joined the saffron party on Wednesday after ending his 7-year-old association with the Congress. (HT photo)
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda

Ahead of the two-day Bathinda visit of the union minister and Punjab in charge of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Gajendra Shekawat next week, former finance minister Manpreet Badal has started consolidating his political position in Bathinda as 18 Congress councilors of the municipal corporation met him on Friday.

Five-time MLA Manpreet joined the saffron party on Wednesday after ending his 7-year-old association with the Congress.

State BJP vice president Dayal Das Sodhi said Shekhawat would hold a series of workers meeting in different constituencies in Bathinda district on January 24 and 25.

Party sources said that the Manpreet camp is engaged in a show of strength before Shekhawat by bringing together his aides in the Congress.

In 2022, veteran MLA Manpreet lost to a municipal councilor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagroop Gill by over 63,000 candidates.

On Friday, a group of Congress councilors having allegiance with Manpreet visited his farmhouse in Muktsar’s Badal village.

Bathinda deputy mayor Master Harmander Singh and the husband of mayor Sandeep Goyal were among those present.

Councilors, who won the Congress ticket in 2021, today avoided speaking about the meeting but their photos and videos with Manpreet were circulated on social media.

Congress has 41 councilors in the 50-member house and the political camp of Manpreet hopes to retain the confidence of the majority in the house.

Soon after Manpreet shifted his loyalty to the saffron party, all eyes were set on the development of the Congress would be able to retain its majority in the Bathinda municipal corporation, the largest urban local body in the south Malwa region.

When Raman Goyal, a political novice, was elected as the first woman mayor of Bathinda, it was seen as the personal pick of then Congress MLA from Bathinda Urban Manpreet.

Concerned over the sudden development, the Congress leadership huddled a meeting of the party councilors in which about 20 were present.

The party has high stakes in Bathinda MC as it was for the first time in 53 years that Congress was able to penetrate the political fort of the Akalis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP