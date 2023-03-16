18 shopkeepers challaned in Ludhiana for selling meat in unhygienic conditions

: Municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday issued challans against 18 shopkeepers after conducting inspections in areas falling under zones A, B and D.

Ludhiana MC officials issuing a challan to a shopkeeper in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The civic body disposed of around 180 kg of meat which was being sold in unhygienic conditions. A minimum challan of ₹1,000 was also issued to the shopkeepers.

The inspections were conducted in Shivpuri area, Chandigarh road, 33 feet road, Chander Nagar and adjoining areas.

Corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota said working on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, regular drives are being conducted in the city to stop illegal slaughtering.

Sahota said the shopkeepers involved in illegal slaughtering have been selling meat in unhygienic conditions. The shopkeepers have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse established by MC in Haibowal dairy complex. The meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified at a modern facility which ensures that it is healthy for consumption.

The MC commissioner also appealed to the residents to ask for certified meat from the shopkeepers as it will put a stop to illegal slaughtering.