18.2 mm rain brings mercury down to 31.6°C in Chandigarh

Compared to 44°C at the beginning of the week, city’s maximum temperature dropped to a much-preferred 31.6°C after 18.2 mm rain on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 17.6 mm rain till 8.30 am amid dense cloud cover, which was followed by 0.6 mm rain later in the day.

The showers brought the maximum temperature down from 37°C on Thursday to 31.6°C on Friday, 6.6 degrees below normal. As per IMD, this is the lowest day temperature since 29.6°C on May 24.

After 12.8 mm rain on Thursday, the minimum temperature also went down from 24.7°C to 21.7°C over the past 24 hours, 3.8 degrees below normal and lowest since 20°C on May 24.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “With low-level easterly winds bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea, more rain can be expected over the next couple of days even as the current Western Disturbance weakens. Another WD is expected around June 21, so more cloudy weather will follow next week.”

So far this month, the city has recorded 30.3 mm rain, but it is not part of monsoon or pre-monsoon showers, as per IMD. Last year, monsoon was declared on June 13, while the normal date for its onset in the city is June 26. Over the next three days, the day temperature may drop further below 30°C, while the night temperature will remain around 21°C.