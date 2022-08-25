18-year-old boy shot at by bike-borne youths in Hisar

An 18-year-old boy was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men at Hisar’s Surya Nagar on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a motorcycle after dropping his mother at a private school, where she worked.

Two youths intercepted his path and shot at him. The injured youth’s father said his son had just passed Class 12 and they did not have a rivalry with anyone.

Hisar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Kumar said the miscreants were captured in CCTV camera footage and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

“The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. We have booked two unknown assailants for an attempt to murder and under Sections 25 of the Arms Act,” the DSP added.