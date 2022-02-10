18-year-old stabs friend during argument in Chandigarh, held

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing his friend during an argument at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Umang Sharma, a resident of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra.

The victim, Manish Verma, 18, also a resident of Pipliwala town, is recuperating at PGIMER.

According to Arun Verma, the victim’s brother, they were all gathered at the Manimajra motor market on February 7, when Umang asked them to accompany him on his scooter to the Sector 22 mobile market to buy a phone.

On the way, they stopped for a smoke behind Bapu Dham Colony, where Manish and Umang had an argument, and in a fit of rage, the latter stabbed Manish in the stomach.

As Arun raised the alarm, Umang fled the spot, leaving Manish bleeding. Acting on Arun’s complaint, police booked the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station on Tuesday and arrested him.

Umang was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.