18-year-old tutor booked for abducting 2 children in Ludhiana

An 18-year-old tutor and her parents were booked for allegedly kidnapping two boys, aged six and two-and-a-half, who had gone missing from Bihari Colony on June 25.

The complainant, Ram Bahadur, a resident of Bihari Colony, who is the father of the six-year-old boy, said his son, Ravi, had gone missing from the home of one Anjali, who was tutoring him at her house. When his son did not reach home, an extensive search was launched for him. When they went to Anjali’s home, they found it locked.

Later, the family learnt that another two-and-a-half -year-old boy, Prince, the son of one Pappu Kumar Manjhi was also missing. Though cops launched a search for the accused, they were unable to find any leads.

The investigation officer, Jasveer Kaur of the Focal Point police station, said the accused had moved to Bihari Colony in Gobindgarh village with her parents a few months ago. Neighbours did not know where they had come from. As the parents have not received any ransom call, it is suspected that the accused intend to sell the children to childless couples.

A case has been registered under Section 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.