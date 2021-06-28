Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old tutor booked for abducting 2 children in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

18-year-old tutor booked for abducting 2 children in Ludhiana

The six-year-old victim had gone missing from the home of his tutor, another two-and-a-half-year-old boy from the same locality in Ludhiana was found missing, the accused’s home was locked
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
As the parents have not received any ransom call, it is suspected that the accused intend to sell the abducted children to childless couples (Representative Photo/HT )

An 18-year-old tutor and her parents were booked for allegedly kidnapping two boys, aged six and two-and-a-half, who had gone missing from Bihari Colony on June 25.

The complainant, Ram Bahadur, a resident of Bihari Colony, who is the father of the six-year-old boy, said his son, Ravi, had gone missing from the home of one Anjali, who was tutoring him at her house. When his son did not reach home, an extensive search was launched for him. When they went to Anjali’s home, they found it locked.

Later, the family learnt that another two-and-a-half -year-old boy, Prince, the son of one Pappu Kumar Manjhi was also missing. Though cops launched a search for the accused, they were unable to find any leads.

The investigation officer, Jasveer Kaur of the Focal Point police station, said the accused had moved to Bihari Colony in Gobindgarh village with her parents a few months ago. Neighbours did not know where they had come from. As the parents have not received any ransom call, it is suspected that the accused intend to sell the children to childless couples.

A case has been registered under Section 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP