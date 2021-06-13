1,965 cartons of illicit liquor seized from two trucks in Ambala

The Ambala police and excise department seized two trucks loaded with 1,965 boxes of illicit liquor in Mandour village on Friday night.

The trucks were parked at a godown opposite Gill Wire Products on Mandour-Jatod Road and the raid was conducted on the basis of a tip-off, police said.

Mohan Lal, station in-charge of Panjokhara police station, said that both trucks had registration numbers starting with HR 37 (local commercial).

“These were parked by liquor contractor Pardeep Mittal and the owner of the godown, who in a conspiracy with the truck owners and drivers, wanted to supply this unlicensed liquor to their customers from this spot,” he said.

An FIR under Sections 120-B, 420, 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code and Excise Act was lodged against Mittal and six others. No arrest has been made so far.

Bhagat Singh, additional excise and taxation officer, said that all the liquor was Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and each box contained 12 bottles, making it 23,580 bottles in total.

Alok Passi, district excise and taxation commissioner, said that police is investigating the owners of the godown and trucks, its supplier and customers.

Meanwhile, police arrested Himanshu from Baldev Nagar area and seized 21 bottles (all sizes) of mixed local liquor from his house.

The accused was selling the alcohol through a minor and was nabbed inside his home near the main market, while another man managed to flee.

“We recovered the liquor from his house while he was delivering it through a kid. After an FIR was lodged, Himanshu was presented before a court and was released on bail on Saturday,” he said.