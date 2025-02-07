Menu Explore
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court defers verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 07, 2025 10:22 PM IST

New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday deferred to February 12 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement. (HT File)

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement.

The court in January adjourned the pronouncement after the prosecution sought time to advance further arguments on certain points.

The case relates to the killing of two persons in Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a “prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob”.

