1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Dec 9

A Delhi court on Monday fixed December 9 for recording of statements of two former police officials as witnesses in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13. (HT File)

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Jitendra Singh deferred the hearing after being informed that the witnesses were not in a position to depose on Monday.

The judge on November 23 summoned the witnesses — Ravi Sharma and Dharam Chand.

“It is submitted by the public prosecutor for the CBI that the witnesses, who are present in the court, have stated to him that they are not in a position to depose today... As the witnesses are not being examined by the prosecution today, the matter stands adjourned,” the judge said, posting the case on December 9.

Tytler appeared before the court in person.

The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in the national capital in 1984.

The judge on November 12 concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh, who was killed by a mob at Gurdwara Pul Bangash during the riots.

A witness claimed that Tytler came out of a white car in front of the gurdwara on November 1, 1984, and instigated a mob against the Sikhs leading to the “murder” of three people.

A sessions court in 2023 granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Tytler was directed to not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without the court’s permission, among other conditions.

The agency invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the IPC, among others, against him.