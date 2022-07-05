Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav appointed acting DGP of Punjab
chandigarh news

1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav appointed acting DGP of Punjab

According to the orders issued by the home department, 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav , who was serving as special DGP Punjab (administration) will look after the charge of Head of Police Force (HoPF) in addition to his own duties during DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra ’s leave period.
1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav is already working as special principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and is considered close to the AAP national high-command. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 03:50 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

Punjab government on Monday appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as the officiating director general of police (DGP) of Punjab after DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra decided to proceed on a two-month leave after being asked to step down.

According to the orders issued by the home department, Yadav, who was serving as special DGP Punjab (administration) will look after the charge of Head of Police Force (HoPF) in addition to his own duties during Bhawra’s leave period.

Notably, Bhawra was appointed DGP by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led dispensation. He applied for two-month leave and Central deputation under a strategy to have a graceful exit after he was asked to step down.

Bhawra’s leave will start from July 5 (Tuesday) following which he will wait for his adjustment in the Centre and till then Yadav will head the police force.

Also read: Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5

As the DGP is appointed for a minimum two years as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court under which the state sends a panel of officers to Union Public Service Commission, an officiating DGP can continue for a maximum six months, an official privy with the developments said.

RELATED STORIES

The central body sends back a panel of three officers and the state government is asked to pick one name for the top job.

Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP on January 8 just hours before the model code of conduct came into force for the February 20 assembly polls but fell out of favour with the AAP government as the law and order situation started deteriorating in the state.

It is learnt that the AAP government was not satisfied with Bhawra’s handling of the current law and order crisis. Bhawra is scheduled to superannuate on May 31, 2024.

Also read: Punjab CM gives more power to Malwa in state cabinet

Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS, was chosen for the post ignoring seniority of 1987-batch and now special DGP (Intelligence) Prabodh Kumar, special DGP railways Sanjeev Kalra (1989 batch) and his own batchmates, Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu who are all qualified for the panel for the post of DGP as per the SC procedure. Yadav is already working as special principal secretary to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and is considered close to the AAP national high-command. The state government has also ordered issuance of orders for removing officers senior to Yadav from regular postings that work under the DGP to those independent postings. But these orders were withdrawn and fresh orders for the same is likely to be issued on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

Topics
chandigarh punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP