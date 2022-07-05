1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav appointed acting DGP of Punjab

Punjab government on Monday appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as the officiating director general of police (DGP) of Punjab after DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra decided to proceed on a two-month leave after being asked to step down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the orders issued by the home department, Yadav, who was serving as special DGP Punjab (administration) will look after the charge of Head of Police Force (HoPF) in addition to his own duties during Bhawra’s leave period.

Notably, Bhawra was appointed DGP by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led dispensation. He applied for two-month leave and Central deputation under a strategy to have a graceful exit after he was asked to step down.

Bhawra’s leave will start from July 5 (Tuesday) following which he will wait for his adjustment in the Centre and till then Yadav will head the police force.

Also read: Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5

As the DGP is appointed for a minimum two years as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court under which the state sends a panel of officers to Union Public Service Commission, an officiating DGP can continue for a maximum six months, an official privy with the developments said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central body sends back a panel of three officers and the state government is asked to pick one name for the top job.

Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP on January 8 just hours before the model code of conduct came into force for the February 20 assembly polls but fell out of favour with the AAP government as the law and order situation started deteriorating in the state.

It is learnt that the AAP government was not satisfied with Bhawra’s handling of the current law and order crisis. Bhawra is scheduled to superannuate on May 31, 2024.

Also read: Punjab CM gives more power to Malwa in state cabinet

Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS, was chosen for the post ignoring seniority of 1987-batch and now special DGP (Intelligence) Prabodh Kumar, special DGP railways Sanjeev Kalra (1989 batch) and his own batchmates, Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu who are all qualified for the panel for the post of DGP as per the SC procedure. Yadav is already working as special principal secretary to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and is considered close to the AAP national high-command. The state government has also ordered issuance of orders for removing officers senior to Yadav from regular postings that work under the DGP to those independent postings. But these orders were withdrawn and fresh orders for the same is likely to be issued on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravinder Vasudeva Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.