19-year-old BCA student ends life at CGC Landran, hostel warden booked

A 19-year-old student of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the college premises on Thursday night.

After his father alleged that the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar, had been harassing his son for months, police booked Kumar for abetment to suicide.

The deceased, a native of Gaya, Bihar, was a first-year student of the bachelor of computer application (BCA) course at the college.

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said on Thursday evening, when he did not come for dinner, his friends went to check on him at his hostel room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The students alerted the police, who reached the spot and lowered the body. No suicide note was found from the spot.

But his father, a retired army personnel who now runs a business in Ranchi, Bihar, filed a statement, alleging that for the past three months, the hostel warden had been harassing his son and even used to call him to his room late at night.

The father also alleged that his son was murdered, as he would never take his own life.

“We have booked the hostel warden, Naveen Kumar, for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station on the statement of the deceased’s father. Further investigation is underway,” the investigating officer said.

The father said his son was brilliant in studies and wanted to become a computer engineer. The deceased is survived by his parents and a younger brother, who is a Class-12 student.

The police moved the body to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.

CGC chairman Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We are cooperating with the police authorities and want them to do a fair investigation.”

Day after youth’s suicide in Nayagaon, brother, his wife booked

Mohali A day after a 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon, police booked his brother and sister-in-law for abetment to suicide on Friday.

According to police, the youth left behind a suicide note in which he blamed his brother and his wife, who got married in March this year.

In the note, the deceased alleged that ever since their marriage, they were harassing him, forcing him to take the extreme step.

Addressing his father in the suicide note, the youth wrote, “I know you must be very upset with the behaviour of the accused, but if you would have discussed with me, I would have not taken this step.”

After completing his graduation from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, in 2020, the deceased had been preparing for his competitive exams. A native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, he was currently living at Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon.

On Friday, the autopsy was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Mohali and the body was handed over to his parents, who arrived from Bihar.

“We have booked the deceased’s brother and sister-in-law under Section 306 of the IPC and will soon send a team to Bihar to arrest them,” said Kulwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Nayagaon police station.