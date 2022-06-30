19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked

A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night.

The body was being taken for cremation when villagers noticed strangulation marks around the victim’s neck and alerted the police, who took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.”

After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.