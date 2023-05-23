Teen snatcher flees police custody: 3 cops facing departmental inquiry

A day after a 19-year-old youth, arrested for stealing three mobile phones from a house in Manimajra, escaped from the Manimajra police station on Sunday, a departmental inquiry for negligence was marked against three cops on Monday.

The accused was initially arrested on the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra regarding theft of three Apple iPhones from his house on the intervening night between May 17 and 18. (Getty images)

“We have launched a departmental inquiry against the three cops from whose custody the accused fled. This cannot be tolerated and thus appropriate action will be taken against them,” a senior police official said, while not revealing the cops’ names.

Meanwhile, police managed to nab the accused, Bharat of Dhanas, on Monday. He is facing a fresh case under Section 224 (resisting and obstructing lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per police, Bharat was initially arrested on the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra regarding theft of three Apple iPhones from his house on the intervening night between May 17 and 18.

A team was getting ready to produce the accused before a duty magistrate on Sunday, when he had fled from police custody.

