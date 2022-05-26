19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked

A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide.

Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. They were friends for the past five years, but she had recently severed ties with him, pushing him into depression.

On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm. The family rushed him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Later, his father complained to the police that his son wanted to marry the girl, but she had started seeing someone else, which drove him to suicide. Before taking the extreme step, his son had also sent a text message to the girl, announcing his suicide, the father alleged.

On his complaint and on the basis of the text message, police booked the girl, who remains at large.

PhD scholar dies by suicide at Dhanas

Chandigarh A 28-year-old PhD scholar ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at her rented house in Dhanas.

The woman hailed from Ludhiana and was pursuing a PhD in music from Panjab University. On Tuesday evening, when she did not respond to multiple phone calls by her Ludhiana-based husband, her landlord went to check on her and found her lying unconscious with vomit around her. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, but could not survive.

Apart from her husband, the woman is survived by her widowed mother and a mentally disabled brother. No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.