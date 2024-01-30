19-year-old youth shot dead by employer in Hoshiarpur

An employee of a motor finance company in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur was shot dead, allegedly by his employer on Monday evening. An employee of a motor finance company in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur was shot dead, allegedly by his employer on Monday evening. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh, 19, of Odra village.

As per information, the accused, Prabh Singh, had himself taken the victim to the civil hospital after shooting him. But as the doctors declared him brought dead, the accused fled the spot.

Dasuya station house officer Harprem Singh said a case of murder had been registered against the accused.