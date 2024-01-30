 19-year-old youth shot dead by employer in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 19-year-old youth shot dead by employer in Hoshiarpur

19-year-old youth shot dead by employer in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jan 30, 2024 07:20 AM IST

As per information, the accused, Prabh Singh, had himself taken the victim to the civil hospital after shooting him. But as the doctors declared him brought dead, the accused fled the spot.

An employee of a motor finance company in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur was shot dead, allegedly by his employer on Monday evening.

An employee of a motor finance company in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur was shot dead, allegedly by his employer on Monday evening. (HT File)
An employee of a motor finance company in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur was shot dead, allegedly by his employer on Monday evening. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh, 19, of Odra village.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As per information, the accused, Prabh Singh, had himself taken the victim to the civil hospital after shooting him. But as the doctors declared him brought dead, the accused fled the spot.

Dasuya station house officer Harprem Singh said a case of murder had been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On