Chandigarh: Organs of 19-year-old boy saves life of three

The organs of a 19-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead following a fatal road accident, gave a new life to three organ failure patients who needed the transplants of heart, kidneys and liver to survive.

On June 10, the 19-year-old was driving a two-wheeler, which slipped and he hit his head on the road, leaving him with grievous head injuries. The critically injured boy was rushed to a local hospital and then he was shifted to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) but was declared brain dead on June 13.

Following the consent of the donor’s father, the heart, the liver and both kidneys were harvested from the deceased. As the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for the heart in PGIMER, immediately regional cum state organ and tissue transplant organisation (ROTTO) (North) got in touch with other hospitals to explore options, and finally, the heart was allocated for a 55-year-old male with refractory heart failure admitted in a private hospital in New Delhi with the intervention of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER and nodal officer ROTTO (North) said, “To ensure safe and speedy transport of the harvested heart, a Green Corridor was created in conjunction with the retrieval timings from PGIMER to technical airport Chandigarh.”

At PGIMER, the liver and one kidney of the donor were transplanted to another 55-year-old male patient suffering from simultaneous kidney and liver failure and was on dialysis. The second kidney was successfully transplanted to a 50-year-old male renal failure patient.

