19-yr-old awarded 20-yr jail for raping, impregnating minor

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The rape had come to light after the minor was complained of ill-health and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32. During check-up, it was found that she was four months pregnant

he accused was arrested on December 30, 2020, after the minor, who was then aged 17, accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage. (HT File)
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

In the third case, a 19-year-old Kishangarh resident was sentenced to 20-year jail for raping and impregnating a minor in 2020 even as the victim had turned hostile in the court.

While convicting the youth, the court of fast-track special court Swati Sehgal, held “The victim was below 18 years at the time of incident, thus, she was not competent to extend a valid consent to the accused for developing sexual relations.”

The court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the convict.

He was arrested on December 30, 2020, after the girl, who was then aged 17, accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

The rape had come to light after she was complained of ill-health and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32. During check-up, it was found that she was four months pregnant. A case under Section 376 (2) (rape) of IPC and POCSO Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

In the court, however, the girl turned hostile and said that she had got engaged to the youth in 2019. She said that after she got pregnant, her family had taken her to the hospital for abortion where the doctors informed the police. She said that she had never lodged any complaint against the accused and police had taken her signatures on blank papers. Similarly, her parents too had said that she was engaged to the accused and they were to be married after they turned adults. They said that they came to know about their daughter’s pregnancy only after she was examined at the hospital.

The court, however, convicted the accused as the victim was a minor – according to her birth certificate and medico-legal report -- on the day she was taken to the hospital.

