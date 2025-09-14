19-yr-old dies by suicide in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

A 19-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide hanging herself at her hostel room in Kurukshetra University on Saturday. A 19-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide hanging herself at her hostel room in Kurukshetra University on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SHO KUK police station Dinesh Rana said that no suicide note was recovered and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

While there was no official statement from the university, multiple reports suggest that the deceased had come out of the hostel with her friends, just before the incident. However, she told her friends that she had forgotten some stuff and went back to her room, but did not return for a long time after which her friends went to look for her and found her hanging in her room.