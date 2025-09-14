Search
19-yr-old dies by suicide in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:02 am IST

SHO KUK police station Dinesh Rana said that no suicide note was recovered and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

A 19-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide hanging herself at her hostel room in Kurukshetra University on Saturday.

While there was no official statement from the university, multiple reports suggest that the deceased had come out of the hostel with her friends, just before the incident. However, she told her friends that she had forgotten some stuff and went back to her room, but did not return for a long time after which her friends went to look for her and found her hanging in her room.

