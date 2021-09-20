1-crore Covid vaccine doses administered in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has administered one crore cumulative Covid vaccines, including first and second doses, till September 18, officials said on Sunday.

The number means that the Union Territory has vaccinated about 77% of the above-18 (or adult) population with either one or both doses.

“J&K achieved a new milestone in Covid vaccination. Total doses administered has crossed the one-crore mark. It’s a momentous feat. Kudos to the medical fraternity for its tireless efforts,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

The official figures reveal that the UT has vaccinated 92.3 lakh citizens above 18 years till September 18, besides around 5.69 lakh field-level workers and 1.89 lakh healthcare workers.

Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, surveillance medical officer, WHO, Kashmir division and Ladakh, applauded the healthcare workers for the feat.

“Special mention to those ground workers who have been vaccinating without off-days including Sundays, gazetted holidays (or) festivals, and (going) door-to-door and at odd hours. They have sacrificed a lot, especially their family time. Your work has been extraordinary,” he said.

The highest percentage of vaccinated people was in Samba (100%) followed by Ramban (88.5%), Reasi (87.3%) and Poonch (87.1%).

The districts with lowest percentage are Kishtwar, Anantnag and Srinagar with 66.9 %, 67.8% and 68.4%, respectively.

Owing to the increasing number of cases in Srinagar district coupled with low percentage of vaccination, the experts are urging people to go for vaccines.

“It’s high time to decide now whether to wear a face mask and vaccinate or later face the risk of hospitalisation and ventilator support. Please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and also get vaccinated. Why to be in minority who risk their lives for unscientific reasoning,” said Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine department and Covid in-charge at the Srinagar government medical college.