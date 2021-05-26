1st death anniversary: Mohali hockey stadium named after Balbir Singh Senior

The Mohali International Hockey Stadium was officially renamed after three-time Olympics champion and Padma Shri recipient Balbir Singh Senior on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Tuesday.

Dedicating the stadium to the legendry Olympic gold medallist who had died at the age of 96 on May 25 last year, Punjab sports, youth services and NRI affairs minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, said, “From now on, the stadium will be known as Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.”

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also paid tributes to the legend on Twitter: “Fondly remember legendary hockey player Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior. On his first death anniversary today, Mohali International Hockey stadium is being dedicated to him.”

Sodhi announced that an international hockey tournament will be organised at the stadium to commemorate the stalwart’s journey. As a tribute to the hockey wizard, a scholarship for outstanding sports persons will be initiated and named after him and his statue will be installed on the stadium’s entrance.

Balbir Singh Sr’s world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.Balbir Singh Sr’s three Olympic gold medals came in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) as vice-captain, and Melbourne (1956) as captain.

Balbir Singh Senior’s grandson Kabir Singh presented a book, Golden Goal penned by Sarwan Singh, to the minister on the occasion.

Four Olympians — Rajinder Singh Senior, Rajinder Singh Junior, Ajit Singh and Prabhjot Singh — secretary sports Raj Kamal Chaudhary, director DPS Kharbanda and joint director Kartar Singh were present on the occasion.