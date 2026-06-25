1st phase of SIR: Punjab begins house-to-house voter enumeration from Thursday

The first phase of the house-to-house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence across Punjab from Thursday. The first phase of the house-to-house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence across Punjab from Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra said all the necessary preparations for the statewide enumeration drive have been completed.

The CEO said that during the first phase, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household to distribute pre-printed enumeration forms.

Besides assisting voters in filling up these forms, the BLOs will also revisit households to collect the duly completed forms.

Mitra said that the house-to-house enumeration exercise will continue till July 24. She said that if a form is not received from any household, the concerned BLO will make up to three visits to collect it and will affix a sticker at the residence, recording details of the visit.

She said that 24,453 BLOs will undertake the enumeration of 2,14,61,043 electors across the state. At present, 1,84,61,581 electors have already been mapped, accounting for 86.02% of the total electorate in Punjab.

She said that according to the schedule notified by the Election Commission of India for the SIR exercise, the house-to-house enumeration will be carried out from June 25 to July 24, while the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed on July 24. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 3, she added.

She said that claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls may be submitted from August 3 to September 2, while the disposal of claims and objections will be undertaken between August 3 and September 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1, said the CEO.

Mitra said that the training of the entire election staff and booth-level agents across Punjab for the SIR exercise has been successfully completed.