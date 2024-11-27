2 aides of gangster Bishnoi injured in bid to flee, held after encounter

Jalandhar police arrested two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang following a brief shootout on the outskirts of Jalandhar cantonment on Wednesday morning. The arrested accused have been identified as Harinder Singh and Sukhmanjit Singh of Jalandhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said three weapons along with magazines and cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harinder Singh and Sukhmanjit Singh of Jalandhar, who were apprehended in connection with an ongoing investigation in an FIR registered under the Arms Act at Bhargo Camp Police Station in Jalandhar. Four individuals had earlier been arrested after police recovered five weapons from their possession.

Sharma said that following disclosures from Harinder and Sukhmanjit, police teams had taken them both to the place where the accused claimed that they had hidden arms and ammunition.

“During the recovery operation, Sukhmanjit opened fire at the police teams, prompting retaliatory action. Both accused were recaptured after they attempted to escape. Sukhmanjit sustained bullet injuries in the exchange while Harinder sustained some minor injuries,” he said adding that at least 13 rounds of fires were exchanged during the encounter.

Police said the arrested individuals have previously been booked for crimes including extortion and murder and have also been booked under the arms act and NDPS Act.