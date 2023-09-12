2 aides of gangster Happy Jatt held after encounter; 1 hurt in Amritsar

The Amritsar-rural police on Monday arrested two members of gangsters Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt-led gang after an encounter in Jandiala Guru town.

According to police, one of the accused, Hira Singh, was injured in the retaliatory firing.

The arrested men were identified as Hira Singh and Harpreet Singh, both residents of Thathian village.

Jatt is a gangster-turned-smuggler, who has been facing 13-odd criminal cases, including murder and smuggling of heroin using drones from Pakistan. According to police, Jatt has emerged as a big player in drug smuggling from across the border.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said a team led by the crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge laid a naka at Jandiala Guru. “During the naka, two bike-borne suspects were indicated to stop. The accused tried to flee from the spot and opened fire at the police party. The police party, in self-defence, retaliated. During the firing, one of the accused received a bullet injury to his left leg. The injured accused was admitted to a government hospital while his accomplice was arrested,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said with the arrest of the duo, they have recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol, 3 empty rounds, 4 live rounds, and a motorcycle (without number plate).

The SP said the accused were the members of the Happy Jatt gang. “Both the accused were wanted in two criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder. The duo accused had killed one Ram Sharan Baba during the intervening night of August 18 and 19 in Jandiala Guru at the instance of Jatt,” he said.

SSP Satinder Singh said their teams were working to arrest other members of the gang and also Happy Jatt. “We have got some clues about Jatt, and he will also be arrested very soon,” he added.

A fresh case under sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault to deter public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and various sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the arrested accused and their alleged operator Happy Jatt at Jandiala police station.