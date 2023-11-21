2 arrested for carjacking in Kurukshetra

Two weeks after a Kurukshetra man was allegedly robbed of his car at gunpoint near Pipli, the police have arrested two men and recovered the stolen car on Monday.

Two weeks after a Kurukshetra man was allegedly robbed of his car at gunpoint near Pipli, the police have arrested two men and recovered the stolen car on Monday. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Ajay Singh and Hitesh, both residents of Hisar district. They were presented before a court that sent them to one-day police remand. The weapon is yet to be recovered, a police spokesperson said.

On November 6, Ankur, a resident of Sector 3, had informed the police that he was robbed of his car at gunpoint near petrol pump in Pipli, while he was returning from Chandigarh a night before.

