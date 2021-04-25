2 arrested for snatching bid that claimed woman’s life in Amritsar

Police on Saturday arrested two persons who were involved in a snatching attempt near Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar wherein a woman lost her life after falling off a moving auto-rickshaw on April 16.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, alias Billi and Suresh Prashar, alias Sunny are residents of Chheharta locality in the city.

Rajini Sharma (21) of Kartar Nagar area had sustained critical head injuries after two bike-borne persons pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw while trying to snatch her mobile phone. She later succumbed to her injuries.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide), 379-B (theft by force), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (every member of the assembly) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Islamabad police station.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “A team was formed to crack the case and the two have confessed their crime. We have also recovered the mobile phone that was snatched from the victim. Gurpreet is wanted in one more snatching case while Suresh is wanted in three other criminal cases.”

Covid norms were flouted during the press conference as nearly 30 policemen huddled together throwing social-distancing norms to the wind with some seen without masks.

On Friday, the city police registered 13 cases against street vendors, owners of banquet halls and others for violating the pandemic norms.

Gill said, “Covid norms were properly followed at the press conference and officials were wearing face masks.”