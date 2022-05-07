Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 bike-borne men rob 42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

2 bike-borne men rob 42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara
The accused fled after the woman’s brother came to the centre. “My brother, Deepak Kumar, tried to catch the robbers, but they managed to escape on their motorcycles,”she said. (HT Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed 42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening.

The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. “They said their mother was unwell, and they urgently needed the money. When I came out of the cabin, the men overpowered me, and wrapped my dupatta around my neck in a chokehold. They took 42,500 from my cabin, along with my cash and mobile phone.”

The accused fled after the woman’s brother came to the centre. “My brother, Deepak Kumar, tried to catch the robbers, but they managed to escape on their motorcycles,”she said.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, Machhiwara station house officer, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”

