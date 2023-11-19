2 Bishnoi gang shooters held for firing at immigration centre owner

The Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month.

The Karnal unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two shooters reportedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra earlier this month. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were identified as Aman alias Changa and Deepak alias Dippi, both locals. The force also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from them.

Unit in-charge inspector Deepender said that the duo had on November 9 fired two rounds at Satender Pal Singh, owner of Vertex Overseas and resident of Sector-3 in Kurukshetra, with the intention of murder and a case was registered.

“Earlier in September, he had received several calls and messages from international numbers and a letter with the name of Lawrence Bishnoi demanding extortion money of ₹2 crore…The accused disclosed that they are members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON