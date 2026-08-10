2 criminals held after encounter in Ferozepur

Police nabbed two wanted criminals following a brief exchange of gunfire at a checkpoint in Zira here on Sunday, an official said.

Police at the encounter site.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the accused Harjit Singh, a resident of Talwandi Soba in Patti Sadar area, and Dilbagh Singh of Jogewala village in the district, have been involved in various offences and were wanted in connection with a case.

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The official said sleuths of the crime investigation agency (CIA) and Mallanwala police received inputs regarding the movement of the two criminals in the area, following which a check post was set up near Fatehgarh Sabra village.

When the accused approached on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop.

However, seeing the police team, they tried to flee and opened fire at the police, with one shot hitting a police vehicle.

“In retaliation, police also fired during which both accused got injured,” the SSP said, adding that both accused are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Police have recovered two pistols allegedly used by the accused and impounded the motorcycle.

“The accused will be produced in court to seek their custody. Police will question them to establish their links with specific gangs and ascertain their role in other criminal activities,” officials said.

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