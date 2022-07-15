2 dead, 17 injured after two iron sheds collapse at vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana

Two iron sheds collapsed at a vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana amid rainfall and storm on Thursday evening, killing two persons and leaving 17 others injured, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Jagmender, both residents of Sonepat district. The injured have been rushed to the Civil hospital, Gohana, from where most of them have been referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, two persons to a private hospital in Gohana and one person to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where his condition is said to be critical.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said both the sheds were in dilapidated condition and people were demanding repair work.

“Two persons have died and 17 received injuries after two sheds collapsed. Of the 17 injured, at least eight persons have been discharged. Jagmender was declared brought dead at Civil hospital, Gohana, while Sandeep was declared dead at BPS, Khanpur. Their post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” the spokesman added.

