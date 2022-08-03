2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday.

The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. They managed to escape with the help of neighbours.

SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.

Gurmeet Singh, SMO, civil hospital, stated that girls received injuries of category-3, which are considered major injuries. Necessary treatment is being provided to them and they were now recovering, he said.

