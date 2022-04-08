2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles
Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra.
The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession.
Detailing the arrests, police said, “On April 5, we got a tip off that two men who are involved in house theft of Hallo Majra, were spotted in Khuda Lahora. Police apprehended the accused near the botanical garden. During interrogation, they confessed to having stolen from residential areas of Deep Complex and Hallo Majra.”
“One of the accused also confessed to stealing two motorcycles from Hallo Majra and another from Panchkula. He installed fake registration plates on the stolen two-wheelers. However, both the motorcycles have been recovered,” police added.
The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The two were produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
-
Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment's Deha Colony. Police said following the duo's arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
-
Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house
A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday. Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven. On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside.
-
J&K: Two hurt in ‘accidental discharge of weapons’ by Army personnel in Handwara
At least two people were injured in an “accidental discharge of weapons” by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, officials said here. The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here. People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay and shock over the incident.
-
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.
-
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics