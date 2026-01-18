2 held with 7.3 kg contraband in Srinagar, Budgam

The J&K Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 7.3 kg of contraband substances, including heroin, in central districts of Srinagar and Budgam. The J&K Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 7.3 kg of contraband substances, including heroin, in central districts of Srinagar and Budgam. (Representational image)

Officials said that J&K Police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a notorious drug peddler in Srinagar and recovered 1.6 kg of heroin from his possession.

They said that a police team from Police Station Khanyar, during routine checking at Munwarabad near the Sewage Treatment Plant, apprehended the suspicious individual.

“Upon conducting a search, two packets of heroin weighing approximately 1.6 kg were recovered from his bag. He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Ichgam, Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.

A case vide FIR number 04/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Khanyar.

“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and network involved in the trafficking of narcotics,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police also arrested a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband in the Mouchwa area of the district Budgam.

The spokesperson said that a police party from Police Post Mouchwa, while on routine patrol at Kralpora, intercepted & apprehended a suspicious individual carrying a nylon bag.

“Upon search, a semi-grinded charas-like substance weighing approximately 5.726 kg was recovered from the bag. The accused was arrested on the spot, and the contraband was seized in accordance with legal procedures,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested person has been identified as Umar Farooq, resident of Shalbugh, Kralpora.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 09/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chadoora, and further investigation was underway.

NCB arrests man with 600 gm of charas in Anantnag

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zone, has recovered 635 grams of charas and arrested a man alleged to be a repeat offender in the southern District of Anantnag.

Officials said that acting on specific intelligence, on, a team of NCB Srinagar intercepted a person namely Subzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kud Angun, Marhama, Anantnag, on NH-44 near a sports shop in Tehsil Bijbehara and recovered 0.635 kg of charas from his possession.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused is a repeat offender and has a previous criminal history under the NDPS Act. He was earlier arrested in FIR number 07/2023 registered at Police Post Sangam, Police Station Bijbehara, in which 520 grams of charas was recovered. The accused is presently on bail in the said case,” a spokesperson of NCB said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband, identify backward and forward linkages, and uncover any wider narcotics network associated with the accused.