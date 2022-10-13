2 illegal properties of ‘drug peddlers’ demolished in Yamunanagar

Amid high drama, two ‘illegal’ structures belonging to alleged drug peddlers Rajesh and Ajay were demolished by a joint team in the Yamunanagar’s Radaur block on Wednesday.

The demolition process started in the afternoon when a team of the Radaur municipal committee and police started the drive in Nayabaans village.

DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said that both the accused have been caught with contraband in the past and a total of four cases were registered against them.

“During investigations, it was found that the structures concerned were raised illegally on municipal land using drug money. The civic body served notices to five such property holders, out of which two were demolished,” he said.

As per police records, Ajay was arrested with 10 grams of smack, ₹1.05 lakh and a car on March 8 this year. The village is infamous for the drug trade and due to increasing narcotic activities, a police post was established here recently.