2 injured after fight sparks shooting at US gurdwara

New York

The shooting took place on Sunday around 2:30pm at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society, according to Sacramento county sheriff's office spokesman Sgt Amar Gandhi. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Two people were shot at in a gurdwara in the US state of California, with authorities ruling out the incident as a hate crime.

The shooting took place on Sunday around 2:30pm at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society, according to Sacramento county sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt Amar Gandhi.

The shooting took place during the gurdwara’s first nagar kirtan, a traditional neighbourhood celebration by the Sikhs.

Gandhi said a fistfight had broken out between two men on the gurdwara grounds, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

One of the men, Gandhi said, shot at a friend of the other combatant. The second man involved in the fight then fired upon the first man and ran off. That second man remains at large, Gandhi said.

He said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and described the incident as a shootout between two men who knew each other, the Fox40.com portal reported.

Gandhi said the confrontation between the two men started as a hand-to-hand incident and turned into a shootout. The two people who were wounded were hospitalised at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in south Sacramento with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.