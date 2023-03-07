2 injured in fire due to gas leak at Chandigarh’s Sector 29 house

Two persons sustained injuries when the gas leakage from an LPG cylinder triggered a fire at a house in Sector 29 on Monday morning.

Two persons sustained injuries when the gas leakage from an LPG cylinder triggered a fire at a house in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Monday morning. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured are identified as Sunil and Amar, both staying in Sector 29, Chandigarh. Sunil sustained 30% burn injuries while Amar sustained injuries after he jumped from the first floor of the house to save himself. They were rushed to the GMCH-32. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Both earn a living by selling “golgappas” and “tikki”. The gas leakage from the LPG cylinder triggered a fire when they were preparing “golgappas” and “tikki”.. Sunil was close to the cylinder thus sustained burn injuries on his chest while Amar in order to save himself jumped from the first floor.