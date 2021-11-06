2 killed, 1 hurt in shootout in Jammu’s Arnia, cops on suspect list

Two men were murdered and their third accomplice critically injured after they were fired upon with AK 47 assault rifles by two policemen in Arnia area on the outskirts of Jammu district early Friday. Around 12 empty cartridges were found on the crime scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Arif Khan of Chohala and Mohammad Sabar of Chak Mohammad Yar of RS Pura. Sabar’s brother Babar sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

“Initial investigations suggest that two policemen--Harvinder Singh of IRP (Indian Reserve Police) and Sadiq, a suspended cop, are involved in the attack. They are on the run,” said a senior police officer.

“The attackers, who had come in a Mahindra Thar vehicle, intercepted the trio in their Scorpio at Kothe Chak Harnia village near the international border. The cops opened fire from their AK-47 rifles. They fired 12 rounds and as a result Arif Khan and Mohammad Sabar died on the spot. Babar was critically injured in the attack,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attackers left their Thar at the crime scene and fled in Scorpio car of the victims. An AK-47 rifle, four sharp edged weapons, a hockey stick, and police uniform were also recovered from the Thar.

“Harvinder Singh of IRP had been suspended from his job but was reinstated recently,” said the officer.

He informed that prima facie dispute over drug money seemed to be the reason behind the attack.

The victims were also carrying sharp-edged weapons with them.

The officer informed that 19 FIRs stand registered against Babar for various crimes in different police stations of Jammu.

“Similarly, one FIR was registered against Arif Khan and four FIRs were registered against Mohammad Sabar,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, Jammu district police chief SSP Chandan Kohli said, “An FIR has been lodged and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP Headquarters Ramnish Gupta has been constituted by me. The investigation has been set into motion.” Soon after the crime senior officers, including the SSP, visited the crime scene and took stock of the shootout.