Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Ludhiana students selected for President’s Scout Award
chandigarh news

2 Ludhiana students selected for President’s Scout Award

Rajkumar, who is a rover (senior wing of scouts and guides) and Krishan Murari, who is a scout (junior category), are Class 12 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, in Ludhiana district. They have been trained under the Bharat Scouts and Guides Mission
Krishan Murari (left) and Rajkumar.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma

Ludhiana: Two students of Ludhiana will be presented with Presidents’ Award for Scouts. They will be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in July.

Rajkumar, who is a rover (senior wing of scouts and guides) and Krishan Murari, who is a scout (junior category), are Class 12 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, in Ludhiana district. They have been trained under the Bharat Scouts and Guides Mission.

Principal of the school Pradeep Sharma, who himself had been decorated with the President’s award for his contribution in the field of Bharat Scouts and Guides movement and also holds NCC-C certificate, trained both his students. “It is a proud moment for me as both the scouts worked hard for this day and fulfilled my dream. It was not an easy journey as they participated in numerous camps for hard training,” said Sharma.

Prior to their selection for the award, both the scouts took part in numerous competitions and cleared the mandatory stages/badges, including farmer, rural worker, health badge, cook, pioneer and camping where they learnt tenting in jungles and the survival techniques, first aid, rescue operations, etc.

RELATED STORIES

Their class teacher Bindu Sharma said despite their busy schedule, both the arts stream students struck a perfect coordination between studies and camps.

While Krishan Murari wants to serve in the defence forces, Rajkumar aims to be a scout’s teacher. “Without the support of our families and teachers, we couldn’t have achieved this,” said Murari and Rajkumar.

Both Murari and Rajkumar will get a grace score in recruitment exams for army, railways and other central services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP