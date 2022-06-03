Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 men who had snatched bag from women in Khanna nabbed

Two men who had snatched a bag containing ₹22,000, two mobile phones and important documents from two women in Khanna’s Malaud area were arrested on Thursday
The accused snatchers in Ludhiana police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Ber Kalan and Jagjit Singh of Lehra village. Police have recovered 1,000, two mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession .

The complainant, Sunita Rani of Daulatpur village, stated in her complaint that she and her friend Randeep Kaur had gone to HDFC Bank in Malaud to deposit cash. As there was a rush, they did not deposit it and decided to visit some other day.

While they were returning on their scooter, two bikers snatched the bag containing the cash, a mobile phone and important documents from Randeep, who was riding pillion and fled. They fell off the scooter and suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh, SHO at Malaud police station, said that a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo. He said that the rest of the money will be recovered from them soon.

Snatchers target elderly woman in Daresi

A scooter-borne man snatched a 70-year-old woman’s gold-plated earring outside a temple in Daresi area on Thursday morning.

The victim, Sushila Devi, said that as she was entering the Sita Mata temple, a youth, who was on a scooter, snatched her earring from behind and pushed her. Devi added that she tried to give the suspect a chase, but he managed to flee. She suffered minor injuries.

Gurjit Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspect and will arrest him soon.

