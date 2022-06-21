2 months on, Covid claims another life in J&K
After over two months, a coronavirus-related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
While 19 people tested positive for the virus on Monday , one person succumbed to the disease in Jammu. For the past few days, the UT has been reporting over 20 coronavirus cases per day. As many as 32 cases were reported on Sunday, 27 on Saturday, 22 each on Friday and Thursday, 25 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday.
Since mid-April, the union territory had been recording fresh cases in single digits and no deaths. Urging people to take precautions, Mohammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine at government medical college, Srinagar, said, “Covid is back in Kashmir (fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, chills). Stay Alert.Mask-up outdoors.”
In another tweet he said: “Mask up and relax. The Covid variant seems to cause mild illness, affecting mainly the upper respiratory tract.”
The third wave of Covid had peaked in January and ebbed by February-end. As many as 12 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to reach 163, of which 54 are in Kashmir and 109 in Jammu. So far, the UT has detected 4,54,520 cases, of which 4,753 people have succumbed.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
